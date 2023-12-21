98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

HARDY announces ‘becoming THE CROW’ short film

December 21, 2023 11:00AM CST
Share
Disney/Frank Micelotta

HARDY is set to release his new short film, becoming THE CROW, on January 11.

Arriving on YouTube, the film will chronicle HARDY’s career, life on tour and the concept of his latest album, the mockingbird & THE CROW.

“I hope that in five years and I have three or four records out, that somebody will be like, ‘If you want to know who HARDY is, go listen to the mockingbird & THE CROW,’” HARDY shares in the trailer. “It’s an era of my life and artistry that has perfectly encapsulated who I am.”

HARDY’s also inviting fans to a private screening in Nashville on January 11, before becoming THE CROW drops on YouTube. For more details and to RSVP, head to HARDY’s website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

The post HARDY announces ‘becoming THE CROW’ short film appeared first on Alpha Media Hub.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Nicely Signal to Guests That Your Party’s Over
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FEATURE: What's Your Most Important Asset for Online Dating? THIS.
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: One Partner Making Most Decisions = Bad Relationship
4

A World Record Breaking Christmas Display
5

Matthew Perry's Cause Of Death Has Been Revealed

Recent Posts