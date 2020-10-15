Hardest Time to Be a Parent: The Tweens
Getty Images
A study out of Arizona State University of mothers with children ranging from infants to adults asked about parenting and perceptions of their children.
– Researchers found that, while having a new infant around leads to fatigue and anxiety, the middle school years were significantly more difficult for moms. The “tween” years tend to be the time when kids “generally begin to experiment with risk-taking behaviors including substance abuse, rule-breaking, and sexual activity.” The change in maturity can cause confusion for moms, and bring about feelings of rejection when their children exhibit rebellious or moody behavior.
– The women were also polled on their overall well-being. Mothers of tweens also tended to feel “lonely, empty and dissatisfied,” experienced the lowest level of maternal satisfaction compared to mothers of infants, and even more stressed out than new parents. Here’s the complete story from ESME.