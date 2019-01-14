Hard to Believe, These 2 Country Legends Finally Got To Perform for First Time Together

- For the first time ever, George Strait and Willie Nelson performed a song together. They finally did it at the “Willie: Life & Songs of an American Outlaw” tribute show in Nashville over the weekend. According to Rolling Stone, the song is brand new and was written by the two, along with George’s son, Bubba as well as Buddy Cannon. “Sing One With Willie” will be featured on George’s next album. The concert was packed with guest stars . . . including Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, Emmylou Harris, Jimmy Buffett, Jamey Johnson, Margo Price, Alison Krauss, and Vince Gill. It’ll air on A&E sometime later this year. Here’s a video of that performance:
