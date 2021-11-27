Happy Thanksgiving to You :)

Is Thanksgiving your favorite holiday, too? Hey, it’s Mo, and it’s always been mine. Isn’t it fun to just enjoy the time we get, to really appreciate each other, and all that we have? Even in the years we don’t have much, we’re still blessed, in many ways, I think. But I’m a gratefulness geek… LOL Maybe you are, too.
Whether you keep a gratitude journal, or say grace each day at the table, or maybe just stop and smell the sweetness of life, here and there – may this be a lovely moment to share that grace, that gratitude with the ones you hold most dear. And if you’ve got to be far from those you love, this time, know that you are never really alone.
This year, from our family to you and yours, we wish you the sweetest tastes, aromas, moments and memories, together. Happy Thanksgiving from all of us!