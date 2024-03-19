WARNING: It’s SNOT Gonna Be Easy – Happy Spring and Unhappy Allergy Season

Spring has sprung… It’s here, today! And so are our allergies. It can be difficult to enjoy the warmer temperatures with symptoms like sneezing, congestion, and itchy eyes.

EveryDayHealth.com reports that this year’s allergy season is likely to be a particularly difficult one, as spring-time plants are blooming as much as three weeks earlier – so there’s more pollen in the air, already than there usually would be, at this time.

It gets worse: Allergy experts say this could be a much longer allergy season, as well. And it could be more intense. Both kinds of trees, coniferous (the ones with cones) and deciduous (the ones with leaves), are already dropping pollen dust – which they don’t usually do at the same time. It’s usually only a two week period of intensity; but this year it could be four to six weeks.

First, the trees release their allergens, then the grasses, then the weeds. If you know you’re more susceptible to one than another, know the order, so you’ll be more prepared. But this year, these periods will all overlap; so it could prolong the suffering from now till as far off as November.

According to tracking by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), as of March 1, the start of springtime plant activity has been ahead of schedule by up to three weeks, especially in parts of Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri, and North Carolina,

Here’s a short list of what to do to keep allergy symptoms down:

Leave your shoes at the door , so you don’t track pollen, spores, dust, dirt or mold all over your home.

, so you don’t track pollen, spores, dust, dirt or mold all over your home. Keep windows and outside doors closed .

. Shower BEFORE bedtime, rather than after. Pollen and spores collect all over you, and in your hair, during the day… no need to bring them to bed and continue to breathe them in… no need to embed them in your sheets.

Pollen and spores collect all over you, and in your hair, during the day… no need to bring them to bed and continue to breathe them in… no need to embed them in your sheets. Wash your pillowcases and sheets more often .

. Get an air purifier (Or if you already have one, check the air filter and see if it’s time to change it).

(Or if you already have one, check the air filter and see if it’s time to change it). Buy some local honey . It can help you build up a tolerance to the particular pollen in your area. Just put some in your tea, or on cereal.

. It can help you build up a tolerance to the particular pollen in your area. Just put some in your tea, or on cereal. Track the pollen count. Spend more time indoors when it’s high. Think about joining a gym instead of exercising outside. Most of the big weather apps track the pollen count, now.

Spend more time indoors when it’s high. Think about joining a gym instead of exercising outside. Most of the big weather apps track the pollen count, now. Wear sunglasses. They can block some of the pollen from hitting your eyeballs. The kind that wrap around your face work best.

They can block some of the pollen from hitting your eyeballs. The kind that wrap around your face work best. Talk to your doctor about appropriate medication.

To learn more, take a look here: EveryDayHealth.com