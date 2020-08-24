      Weather Alert

Happy National Waffle Day! Wanna Play YES or BS?

Aug 24, 2020 @ 11:48am
This is a shot of a couple waffles with a slice of butter sitting on a plate getting covered with syrup. Shot with a shallow depth of field in a warm retro color tone.

It’s National Waffle Day, so the topic is breakfast foods . . .

 

  • Waffle House has been around longer than IHOP.
  • Yes:  The first Waffle House opened in 1955.  The first IHOP opened three years later in 1958.

 

  • According to Guinness, the largest waffle ever made was just over eight feet across.
  • Yes:  It weighed 110 pounds.  A group in the Netherlands cooked it up in 2013.

 

  • Cereal maker Post is dishing up a Chicken and Waffles version of its Honey Bunches of Oats.  
  • Yes:  A hearty serving of chicken and waffles is coming soon to your cereal bowl – but for a limited time.

 

  • Kellogg’s just came out with a blue waffle, which must be quickly pulled from shelves – as “offensive.”
  • Yes:  The cereal and breakfast food giant just named its new, raspberry flavored waffles Mermaid Waffles” – but they didn’t look up “blue waffle” in Urban Dictionary before they launched these…   Because it turns out that’s a slang term for . . . well . . . for lady parts which are struggling with an STD.  Oops.

 

TAGS
#EatSmarterNotHarder #Guinness #Kellogg #MauraMyles #Mylestones #NationalWaffleDay #Oops #Post #WaffleHouse #Waffling #WorkSmarterNotHarder IHOP
Popular Posts
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
5 Things You'll Never See in Restaurants Again