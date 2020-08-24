Happy National Waffle Day! Wanna Play YES or BS?
It’s National Waffle Day, so the topic is breakfast foods . . .
- Waffle House has been around longer than IHOP.
- Yes: The first Waffle House opened in 1955. The first IHOP opened three years later in 1958.
- According to Guinness, the largest waffle ever made was just over eight feet across.
- Yes: It weighed 110 pounds. A group in the Netherlands cooked it up in 2013.
- Cereal maker Post is dishing up a Chicken and Waffles version of its Honey Bunches of Oats.
- Yes: A hearty serving of chicken and waffles is coming soon to your cereal bowl – but for a limited time.
- Kellogg’s just came out with a blue waffle, which must be quickly pulled from shelves – as “offensive.”
- Yes: The cereal and breakfast food giant just named its new, raspberry flavored waffles “Mermaid Waffles” – but they didn’t look up “blue waffle” in Urban Dictionary before they launched these… Because it turns out that’s a slang term for . . . well . . . for lady parts which are struggling with an STD. Oops.