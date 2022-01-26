Happy National Spouses Day to all the married people out there.

Don’t feel too bad, single people. Spouses are great and all, but also ANNOYING . . . Someone recently polled 1,000 Americans who are married, and 44% agreed with the statement, “My spouse gets on my NERVES sometimes.” The most common things that annoy us about our spouse are their selective hearing . . . their snoring . . . and their control freak tendencies. Here are a few more random stats from the survey . . .
45% of married couples usually celebrate Valentine’s Day in one way or another. 80% say it was a bigger deal before they got married though.
Only 16% said they argue with their spouse on a regular basis.
10% of married people said they love their spouse, but sometimes wish they were single so they could experience dating again. (Because dating in 2022 is SO fun.)
17% agreed with the statement, “My spouse is a SLOB.” 44% of husbands claimed they usually split chores pretty evenly . . . but only 26% of wives agreed with that.
The things we’re most likely to APPRECIATE about our spouse include: They’re a hard worker . . . I can be myself around them . . . they make me laugh . . . they’re smart . . . they’re supportive . . . and they’re a great parent.
National Today)