Happy National Hot Dog Day – How Many for You? Chicago Style? Of Course!
Wednesday, July 22nd is National Hot Dog Day!
Here, in Chicago, the correct way to celebrate includes bright green relish, onion, yellow mustard (required!) and celery salt on that bun, as well!
There are many places giving out free or discounted dogs today. To get a deal, check out 7-Eleven, Sonic, Weinerschnitzel, Dog Haus, or Krystal locations nationwide.
A scientist in North Carolina has figured out how many hot dogs a person could theoretically eat in 10 minutes. And the answer is 83 . . . which is only eight more than the hot dog eating world record.
Dr. James Smoliga is a veterinarian and exercise scientist at High Point University, there. He spent months, analyzing 39 years of data, from the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, to figure out the human capacity for hot dogs.
That’s based on our stomach capacity . . . even with the stretched stomach that a competitive eater might have.
Back on July 4th, Joey Chestnut . . . who’s basically the Michael Jordan of competitive eating . . . put down 75 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes to set a new world record.
So according to the study, he’s only eight hot dogs away from the theoretical limit.
