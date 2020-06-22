‘Happy Birthday Babygirl!’ – Keith Urban Leads Tributes as Nicole Kidman Turns 53
Keith Urban paid tribute to wife Nicole Kidman, for her 53rd birthday.
Urban and Kidman celebrated her big day, Saturday (June 20th), with Keith creating an Instagram post. It featured his face, peeking from behind a bundle of balloons. Here’s the caption: “WHAT A GIFT JANELLE AND ANTONY KIDMAN BROUGHT INTO THE WORLD ON THIS DAY !!! Happy Birthday Babygirl.”
The photo also got attention from Kidman’s co-star on “Big Little Lies,” Reese Whitherspoon who commented, “Happy Birthday Nic!!”