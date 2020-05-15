Hannah Mulholland Leaves Runaway June
Runaway June member Hannah Mulholland took to social media yesterday (Thursday, May 14th) to announce her departure from the trio. She wrote, “I am so thankful for the opportunities I have had, and all of the amazing people I have met along the way. Our great team, supportive label, amazing fans, and all of our champions at Country radio . . . You guys have changed my life forever. I’ve dreamt these dreams since I was five years old, and I feel so fortunate to have gotten these chances and been a part of this incredible journey.”
Her Runaway June bandmates Naomi Cooke and Jennifer Wayne shared the statement, adding “We love you Hannah & are so thankful for the years and memories we’ve shared on this journey! Wishing you the absolute best!”
Last year, Runaway June charted their biggest hit, “Buy My Own Drinks,” which climbed to Number Eight.