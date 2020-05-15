      Weather Alert

Hannah Mulholland Leaves Runaway June

May 15, 2020 @ 8:24am

Runaway June member Hannah Mulholland took to social media yesterday (Thursday, May 14th) to announce her departure from the trio. She wrote, “I am so thankful for the opportunities I have had, and all of the amazing people I have met along the way. Our great team, supportive label, amazing fans, and all of our champions at Country radio . . . You guys have changed my life forever. I’ve dreamt these dreams since I was five years old, and I feel so fortunate to have gotten these chances and been a part of this incredible journey.”
Her Runaway June bandmates Naomi Cooke and Jennifer Wayne shared the statement, adding “We love you Hannah & are so thankful for the years and memories we’ve shared on this journey! Wishing you the absolute best!”
Last year, Runaway June charted their biggest hit, “Buy My Own Drinks,” which climbed to Number Eight.

TAGS
Runaway June
Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands