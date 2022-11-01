Hank Williams Jr.’s Son, Sam Williams, Comes Out as Gay

Hank Williams, Jr. performs in concert at The BB&T Pavilion on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Camden, N.J. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Hank Williams Jr.’s son, Sam Williams, has come out as gay, in his new music video, and in an interview. It’s with Apple Music’s Proud Radio With Hunter Kelly.

In Sam’s video, “Tilted Crown,” he kisses his boyfriend, on camera, for the first time. Sam says people close to him have known about his sexuality; but it’s the first time he has been so open with the public.

The video also touches on his relationship with his sister, Katie, who died in a car crash in 2020.

Something Sam wants to clarify, about what we will see: There is also an older figure in the video who pushes the character to be more “manly,” some liken him to his famous father. “That’s not necessarily playing my dad; that’s [a man] playing society as a whole,” Sam explains. “My relationship with my dad wasn’t really like that at all,” he adds. “He didn’t push me to be in music. He pushed me to go hunting.”