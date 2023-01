(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Hank Williams Jr. has announced a 15-date amphitheater tour that will kick off May 12.

He will hit 15 cities throughout the summer and end the tour in Gilford, New Hampshire, on August 26.

Old Crow Medicine Show will open for most of the show, and additional supporting acts are also expected to be announced.

Tickets for the show go on sale today.