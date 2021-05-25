Hank Williams III Drops Surprise Cover – First Song in 8 Years – on a Big Anniversary
Hank Williams, Jr. performs in concert at The BB&T Pavilion on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Camden, N.J. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)
Fans of Hank Williams III got a huge surprise, with the release of a cover posted to YouTube on Monday evening (May 24). Pictured here, is his father, Hank Williams, Jr.
“You Never Even Called Me By My Name,” also known as, “the perfect Country and Western song,” was written by Steve Goodman and the legendary John Prine (who passed away, this past year).
It was made popular by the controversial artist, David Allen Coe.
According to legend, May 24th is the anniversary of the writing of “You Never Even Called Me By My Name,” in 1971. Goodman and Prine were at New York’s Waldorf Astoria hotel, when Paul Anka let the two hungry and up-and-coming songwriters stay there. It’s been said that the two songwriters raided the room’s liquor cabinet.
It’s unclear if Hank Williams III’s return, with the song, is on purpose or coincidental. But the new YouTube video was delivered on the 50th anniversary of the song.