Maura Myles
‘Hank the Tank’ Keeps Breaking into Homes – He’s a Big Black Bear
Feb 23, 2022 @ 11:00am
Massive Black Bear ‘Hank The Tank’ Continues California Home Break-In Spree
A 500-pound black bear, nicknamed “
Hank the Tank
,” is making people in a town, near California’s Lake Tahoe, pretty nervous.
Police in South Lake Tahoe say the bear has been blamed for breaking into multiple properties. And he struck again, as recently as February 18th.
Police say Hank has also escalated his food search, by breaking into a locked and secured home, rather than his usual unlocked garages.
The
California Department of Fish and Wildlife
says Hank is responsible for damage to 38 homes. The massive mammal has triggered more than 150 calls to authorities.
Hank’s repeat appearances have now got state conservation officials considering whether he should be trapped and euthanized—which is considered a last-measure resort for “
severely habituated or human-food conditioned black bears
.”
Officers say last week they tried to trap him. Since that failed, they are now evaluating their options.
They also say they are “
frantically working to save [Hank’s] life by reaching out to various wildlife sanctuaries in hopes of finding him a safe home
.”
Bear a little more, here: (
UPI
)
A bear in California who’s earned the nickname Hank the Tank is responsible for damaging 38 homes and has triggered more than 150 calls to authorities—it’s gotten so bad that authorities are considering whether the bear should be trapped and euthanized—a last resort measure
There are also efforts to find the bear a safe home in a wildlife sanctuary
