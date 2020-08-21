Hangover Cure Discovered

Getty Images
You can certainly drink to this. Researchers in Finland think they’ve discovered the cure for hangovers. University of Eastern Finland researchers found that amino acid L-cysteine relieves alcohol-induced ailments such as nausea, headache, stress, and anxiety. In a study, nausea and headache appeared to have been managed with a 1200mg dose of L-cysteine, taken in tablet form, while stress and anxiety were managed with a 600 mg dose. L-cysteine has been used previously to help treat arthritis and the hardening of arteries. Here’s the complete story from FoxNews.