Hangout 2020 festival postponed due to COVID-19
AEG PresentsThe 2020 Hangout festival has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Set for May 15-17 on the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama, the event featured a lineup including Red Hot Chili Peppers, Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey, Cage the Elephant, The Head and the Heart, Yungblud, Barns Courtney and The Glorious Sons.
“After our fastest sellout ever, and what was shaping up to be a banner year on the beach, we are gutted that this is the outcome for all of you, but agree that this is the right decision for the health and safety of everyone involved,” festival organizers say in a statement.
Organizers are currently exploring “all options for a rescheduled festival.” The result of that will be announced in the coming weeks, along with refund and ticket transfer information.
For all Hangout info, visit HangoutMusicFest.com.
