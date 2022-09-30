HANDWRITTEN SONG LYRICS HIT AUCTION BLOCK

(Getty Image)

Handwritten song lyrics from hits by Kelsea Ballerini, Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line and Walker Hayes, to name just a few, will hit the auction block to raise money for Music Health Alliance. Julien’s Auctions will host the third annual online charity auction event at juliensauctions.com beginning on Saturday (October 1st) and start closing in real time and in lot order for live bidding at 11 a.m. PT on Monday, October 24th. Proceeds will benefit Music Health Alliance, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that provides 100% free access to life-saving healthcare and financial resources for the music industry.

Highlighted handwritten song lyrics signed by the songwriter and/or recording artist include:

Kelsea Ballerini, “Peter Pan” on a hand-painted and signed Epiphone acoustic guitar (co-written with Forest Glen Whitehead and Jesse Lee)

Michael Martin Murphey, “Wildfire” on a signed black Yamaha acoustic guitar and in a separate lot, signed lyrics of his other greatest hit, “What’s Forever For” handwritten by songwriter Rafe Van Hoy

“Meant To Be” recorded by Florida Georgia Line and BeBe Rehxa, signed by Brian Kelley, Tyler Hubbard, and Josh Miller (co-written by Josh Miller, David Garcia)

Pat Monahan of Train, “Drops of Jupiter” on a stage-played Remo Emperor drumhead signed by all band members. (Recorded by Train)

Signed by Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean, co-writers Tully Kennedy and Lydia Vaughan handwrote “If I Didn’t Love You”

ZZ Top/Billy Gibbons signed “Sharp Dressed Man”

Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like” (co-written with Cameron Bartolini, Josh Jenkins, and Shane Stevens)

Peter Frampton, “Do You Feel Like I Do” (co-written with John Siomos, Mick Gallagher and Rick Wills)