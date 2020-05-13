Halsey reminds fans what she actually looks like in series of outtakes
ABC/Image Group LAHalsey isn’t afraid to show off unflattering pictures of herself from time to time. While the “Graveyard” singer has indulged fans with a series of thirst traps while sheltering at home due to COVID-19, she’s making sure no one truly forgets who she really is.
While posing a series of outtakes on Tuesday, Halsey admitted, “I’ve been posting a lot of *~spicy*~ bathing suit pics lately so I feel responsible to remind everyone what I ACTUALLY look like.”
Of course, while also showing off some makeup-free photos, the 25-year-old tossed in unflattering snaps of her mid-sneeze and shoveling oodles of ramen noodles into her mouth.
Other photos showed her making silly faces and holding up a glass of white wine while her hair is twisted back into two messy buns.
Halsey also inserted two anime screen caps that she connected with, which have “actually, I’m pretty depressed” and “I’ll get serious next year” written in subtitles on the bottom.
This isn’t the first time the “Closer” singer opened up to fans. While in quarantine, Halsey has been sharing her interests and hobbies by dressing up as her favorite character from the first-person shooter game Overwatch to spending quality time with her rescue pup, Jagger.
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.