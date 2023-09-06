98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Halloween Treat: Wendy’s Selling Boo! Books Again – So Fun

September 6, 2023 12:00PM CDT
Share
Halloween Treat: Wendy’s Selling Boo! Books Again – So Fun
FILE – This Feb. 23, 2018, file photo shows a Wendy’s restaurant in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Wendy’s will again celebrate the 2023 Halloween Season with the return of their $1 Boo! Books.

Each Boo! Book contains 5 coupons for free Jr. Frosty treats – no purchase necessary – plus an additional 6th coupon for a $1.99 Kids Meal, with any purchase.

Get a Boo! Book through October 31, 2023 – or while supplies last.  I do this, every year, and the kids love it.

Coupons are valid through December 31, 2023.

Complete the sentence:  It’s not Halloween until I (or we) ______.

More about:
#Boo!Books
#Free
#HalloweenTreat
Wendy's

Popular Posts

1

Lainey Wilson's Weight Loss Process Takes Off 70 Pounds
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FARTICLES: If You Sleep in 'Invisible Pajamas,' DON'T. Here's Why.
3

DIFFERENT HOT DOG: How Hot Is Too Hot for Dogs to Be Outside?
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Someone at Work Drives You Nuts? Do THIS.
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FIRSTS: How Long You Should Wait Before a First Kiss Might Surprise You

Recent Posts