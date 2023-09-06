Halloween Treat: Wendy’s Selling Boo! Books Again – So Fun
September 6, 2023 12:00PM CDT
Wendy’s will again celebrate the 2023 Halloween Season with the return of their $1 Boo! Books.
Each Boo! Book contains 5 coupons for free Jr. Frosty treats – no purchase necessary – plus an additional 6th coupon for a $1.99 Kids Meal, with any purchase.
Get a Boo! Book through October 31, 2023 – or while supplies last. I do this, every year, and the kids love it.
Coupons are valid through December 31, 2023.
Complete the sentence: It’s not Halloween until I (or we) ______.
More about: