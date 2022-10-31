Halloween Safety Tips and Times for Trick-Or-Treating

Most area villages and towns begin Trick-Or-Treating at 4 p.m. – finish by 8 p.m.

Turn on your porch light, if you want to be visited by Trick-or-Treaters.

Trick-or-Treaters should only visit houses/apartments of people they know. Children should use sidewalks where available, and walk, not run, between houses. Use caution when crossing streets; and only cross at intersections when clear of traffic. Costumes should be light and bright so they are clearly visible to motorists. Ideally, Trick-or-Treaters should carry a flashlight, wear something reflective.

Parents should inspect candy and goodies before they allow children to consume them.

Motorists should be vigilant – extra alert during Trick-or-Treat hours, since they coincide with the afternoon commute.

Know which friend(s) your child is traveling with, if not accompanied by an adult.

Most area police departments will have additional officers patrolling, during the posted hours.

The Bolingbrook Fire Department advises: Use battery operated lights (not candles) to illuminate Jack-O-Lanterns to avoid any contact with flammable materials, if the pumpkin gets knocked over.