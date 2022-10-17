‘Halloween Ends’ Tops Weekend Box Office

Popcorn box; disposable cup for beverages with straw, film strip, clapper board and ticket on the podium. Cinema Concept Design. Detailed vector illustration.

Halloween Ends enjoyed quite a beginning over the weekend. The Jamie Lee Curtis-starring sequel took the #1 spot at the box office with $41 million.

Another horror flick, Smile, fell to second place with $12.4 million.

Lyle, Lyle Crocodile finished 3rd with $7.4 million, followed by The Woman King ($3.7 million) and Amsterdam ($2.9 million).