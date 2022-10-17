98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

‘Halloween Ends’ Tops Weekend Box Office

October 17, 2022 4:08PM CDT
Halloween Ends enjoyed quite a beginning over the weekend. The Jamie Lee Curtis-starring sequel took the #1 spot at the box office with $41 million.

Another horror flick, Smile, fell to second place with $12.4 million.

Lyle, Lyle Crocodile finished 3rd with $7.4 million, followed by The Woman King ($3.7 million) and Amsterdam ($2.9 million).

