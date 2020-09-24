Halloween Candy Sales Already Up 13% Over Last Year
FILE - In this March 1, 2017, file photo, Reese's miniature peanut butter cups are displayed in Hershey's Times Square store in New York. Hershey's told the AP on Sept. 15, 2017, that a story claiming the company would discontinue the Reese's candy is false. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Whether or not they’ve decided to take part in trick-or-treating this Halloween, Americans are stocking up on candy for the fall season. U.S. sales of Halloween candy have shot up 13% over last year—a larger jump than the usual single-digit numbers. Sales of Halloween chocolate alone are up 25%. This jump may be due to earlier Halloween displays at some chains, but Americans may just need a sugar fix after months of stress and anxiety. Here’s the complete story from Times Free Press.