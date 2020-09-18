Halle Berry confirms she’s dating musician Van Hunt

Jacopo Raule/Getty ImagesHalle Berry is dating Van Hunt!
The 54-year-old actress simultaneously confirmed her new relationship and the identity of the new man in her life on Thursday. The announcement came in the form of an Instagram post which featured Berry rocking a black t-shirt, with Hunt’s name across the chest in an orange-reddish hue.
“now ya know,” she captioned the post, adding a the red heart and foot emojis — a reference to the multiple pictures she’s posted of their feet prior to sharing his name.
Hunt, a 50-year-old singer, shared the same snapshot to his Instagram with the caption, “there you go…”
The relationship is Berry’s first public one since her marriage to French actor Olivier Martinez, with whom she shares a 6-year-old son, Maceo. Despite the two filing for divorce in October 2015, it has proven to be a lengthy journey and has not yet been finalized.
Prior to Martinez, the Academy Award winner was married to singer-songwriter Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and baseball player David Justice from 1993 to 1997.
In addition to Maceo, she also had a 12-year-old daughter, Nahla, with her ex-boyfriend, model Gabriel Aubry.
By Danielle Long
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.