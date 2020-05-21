      Weather Alert

HAIM shares new ‘Women in Music Pt. III’ song, “Don’t Wanna”

May 21, 2020 @ 2:30pm

Credit: Reto SchmidBy JOSH JOHNSON, ABC News

HAIM has shared a new song called “Don’t Wanna,” a track off the band’s upcoming album, Women in Music Pt. III.

“This song rolled off the tongue,” the sister trio says of the funky tune. “It’s sexy, flirty and hopeful.”

You can download “Don’t Wanna” now via digital outlets.

Women in Music Pt. III, HAIM’s third album and the follow-up to 2017’s Something to Tell You, is due out June 26. It also includes the previously released songs “Summer Girl,” “Now I’m In It,” “Hallelujah,” “The Steps,” and “I Know Alone.”

