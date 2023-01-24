Hailey Whitters will show the world “Everything She Ain’t” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

January 24, 2023 12:05PM CST
Newcomer Hailey Whitters will make her late-night TV debut Wednesday on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

She’ll perform her top-40 hit, “Everything She Ain’t,” from her third album, Raised

Hailey kicks off her tour of the same name next month before opening for Eric Church and Shania Twain later this year.

You can tune in to see her Jimmy Kimmel performance Wednesday at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC. 

