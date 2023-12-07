Hailey Whitters loved covering “Meet Me Under the Mistletoe”: “I’m a big Randy Travis fan”

Hailey Whitters loves Christmas so much, she’s set sights on releasing a holiday album one day.

“You know, I’m from a big family. Christmas is a big deal where I come from, and we all get together,” Hailey tells ABC Audio, adding that she’s “always wanted to put together a Christmas record.”

While a full-length project is not yet in the works, Hailey has recently released her cover of George Jones‘ “New Baby for Christmas” and Randy Travis‘ “Meet Me Under the Mistletoe.”

“Those are just some songs that I loved. I’m a big Randy Travis fan and I love his Christmas record [An Old Time Christmas],” she says. “Getting to recreate that and put my spin on it was really fun.”

You can check out Hailey’s “New Baby for Christmas” and “Meet Me Under the Mistletoe” now wherever you listen to music.

