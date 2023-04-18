Hailey Whitters introduces “Plain Jane” to ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Hailey Whitters recently took her song “Plain Jane” to The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The song is off Hailey’s latest album, Raised, which features her single “Everything She Ain’t,” which is in the top 25 and rising on the country charts.

Most recently, Hailey earned a nomination for New Female Artist of the Year at the upcoming 58th Academy of Country Music Awards.

Of her nomination, Hailey shares, “I am so excited to be nominated for an ACM Award for the first time. After more than a decade working as a songwriter, it’s so rewarding to get this recognition as an artist.”

In case you missed it, watch Hailey’s “Plain Jane” performance on YouTube.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.