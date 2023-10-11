Hailey Whitters’ ‘I’m In Love’ Doubles Down On ’90s Charm

BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN – JULY 16: Hailey Whitters poses backstage on day 3 of the at 2023 Faster Horses Music Festival Michigan International Speedway on July 16, 2023 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Plenty of artists cite a ’90s country influence; few execute that influence quite as expertly as Hailey Whitters.

Her new single, “I’m in Love,” is every bit as irrepressible and charmingly retro as ever, this time channeling all-American imagery to tell a classic story of small-town young love.

More than once, she’s proven herself fluent in the brand of wholesome, upbeat whimsy that fans know and love from songs like Trisha Yearwood’s “She’s in Love With the Boy” and Sara Evans’ “Suds in the Bucket.”

Whitters cracked radio’s Top 20 last year with “Everything She Ain’t,” a single that fits squarely within that twangy ’90s line.

Which rising country artists are you keeping an eye on, and why?