Hailee Steinfeld to do a “surprise performance” after ‘Dickinson’ watch party tonight
Courtesy AppleTV+Tonight at 9 p.m. ET, Hailee Steinfeld will be hopping onto Twitter to join fans for a watch party for the first episode of her AppleTV+ series, Dickinson.
Use the hashtag #DickinsonWatchParty to join in the fun, and afterward, there’ll be a “surprise performance.” A few months before Dickinson debuted last November, Hailee released a song from the series called “Afterlife,” so she may perform that. Then again, she does have an entire EP, Half Written Story, which dropped last month, so any of those songs are fair game as well.
In Dickinson, set in the 19th century, Hailee plays famed real-life poet Emily Dickinson, but with a modern sensibility. The series recently won a Peabody Award.
By Andrea Dresdale
