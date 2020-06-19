H.E.R. shares riveting new single “I Can’t Breathe”

RCA RecordsToday, H.E.R. shares a riveting new song, “I Can’t Breathe,” written in response to the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and countless other black lives lost to police brutality.
The Grammy-winning singer debuted the somber track last week during iHeartRadio Living Room concert, fueled by her electric guitar, crooning lyrics about strength and calling for change.
“It’s one of those songs where, with everything going on I was kind of feeling a lot of anxiety,” she shared with Good Morning America last week. “I was kind of overwhelmed with everything going on, and it’s not something you can or should look away from.”
“The song was just me working out the things in my head and being connected to my history and my perspective on it,” she said. “You know, ‘how do we cope when we don’t love each other?,’ that’s one of the lines in the song. It’s like I just don’t understand why there’s so much hate in the world.”
Also in response to decreasing the hate and raising awareness, H.E.R. has partnered with the Rock The Vote organization to stress the importance of voter education and registration for young people.
By Rachel George
