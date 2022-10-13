Gwen Stefani Writes Heartfelt Tribute to Blake Shelton for his ‘The Voice’ Exit

This week’s TV shocker: Blake Shelton announced he’ll end his role as a coach with The Voice, after a decade on the musical competition.

Shelton took to social media, to share that season 23 would be his last.

And he said he is thankful for all the show has brought to him, including his wife, Gwen Stefani, whom he met during season seven in 2014.

Stefani penned a heartfelt message after Blake’s announcement. “I am so proud of you and so blessed to have found [you],” she wrote in the comments section of Blake’s post. “Your talent brings joy to the hearts of so many people, and I am so lucky to be part of [your] life’s journey [red heart emoji].”

Plenty of fans wished him well. And co-judge John Legend also shared his thoughts, tweeting, “You will be missed, brother! What an incredible run!”