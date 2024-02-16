Gwen Stefani Shows Off Blake Shelton’s Huge Valentine’s Gift To Her

Gwen Stefani is elated over the gift she received from Blake Shelton on Valentine’s Day and showed it off during her interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Gwen said, “I got my Valentine’s present early this year,” showing off her huge emerald ring.

Stefani added, “He really mixed it up. Usually I get amazing flowers, which I love, love, love, but this was just a, ‘here you go!’ Yeah, he did the whole thing. I love you, Blakey!”

She continued on what she plans on doing: “We have the boys at home. I have some water boiling. We’re going to have some ravioli.”

