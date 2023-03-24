Gwen Stefani Shares Intimate Beach Video with Blake Shelton… Which Reveals THIS

Gwen Stefani Shares Intimate Beach Video with Blake Shelton from Secluded 1,300-Acre Ranch

Gwen Stefani gave her fans a unique look inside her private life, with her husband, Blake Shelton.

Stefani shared a video of the, on social media, spending some quality time, together, on their 1,300-acre ranch.

In the process, she reveals that their property has a private beach.

The singer begins by filming herself in the truck’s rear-view mirror, as Blake drives. She then shows off the trees, streams, and lakes on the property. In the final moments of the video, Gwen is seen running along a small private beach on their Oklahoma ranch.