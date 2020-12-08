Gwen Stefani Says She Doesn’t Want Her Wedding to Blake Shelton to Be a ‘COVID Situation’
(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Gwen Stefani spoke with Ryan Seacrest about her upcoming nuptials to Blake Shelton. Of course with social distancing, the couple would have to drastically limit the attendees, something Gwen isn’t willing to do. “I would say I just want my parents there at this point. My parents wouldn’t come to Thanksgiving because they’re so scared,” she shared. “Really would rather it not be a COVID situation. Would rather not have masks and that kind of thing. Even when you cut it down to just family, it’s still too many people for COVID. We’re sort of going to see what happens in the next few months.”