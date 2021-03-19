      Weather Alert

Gwen Stefani Says Being Nominated with Blake for an ACM Is ‘Monumental and Exciting’.

Mar 19, 2021 @ 7:00am

Gwen Stefani is super excited about being nominated for an ACM award with her fiancé Blake Shelton.  The “Hollaback Girl” recently sat down with Ellen DeGeneres on her daytime time talk show to discuss the honor, “Blake Shelton has 27 number one radio hits, I never in my wildest dreams would imagine being part of that.” “To be on a song that goes number one in a genre that I have no business being part of, twice, and now up for these awards, it’s pretty monumental and exciting and unexpected.” Last month Gwen received her first ACM nomination for Music Event of the Year for her collaboration with Shelton. In October the couple took home a CMT award for their debut, “Nobody But You.”

