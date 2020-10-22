Gwen Stefani Responds to Rumors that She and Blake Shelton Have Called Off their Wedding
Gwen Stefani was a guest on The Today Show’s “Fourth Hour,” this week. She sat down with Carson Daly and Hoda Kotb to discuss returning to The Voice.
But, during all the talk about turning red chairs and “Team Gwen” versus “Team Blake,” Hoda was able to get in a question regarding rumors about Gwen’s announced wedding to Blake Shelton (which hasn’t been set on the calendar). To see if it has been called off, Hoda asked: “So what’s happening with the wedding?”
Stefani was quick to answer: “Wow… that’s a really good question, well, the good news is that we still like each other a lot, so that’s good.” Although Gwen didn’t share much more, she teased fans, by saying, “I don’t know, We’ll see what happens, you know what I’m saying?”
Since the success of their duet hits, like “Nobody But You,” and “Happy Anywhere,” Stefani is enjoying her new career in Shelton’s world: Country music. She even did a hilarious parody skit, with Jimmy Fallon, on The Tonight Show – you can see it, here. Her pop and ska hits actually sound pretty good as country songs!