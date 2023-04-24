98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Gwen Stefani Posted Pix of her Favorite Hiding Place and You Can Hardly Tell It’s Her

April 24, 2023 11:00AM CDT
Share
Gwen Stefani Posted Pix of her Favorite Hiding Place and You Can Hardly Tell It’s Her
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton at OK ranch – engagement post

Gwen Stefani Goes Incognito for Ranch Life with Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani is not afraid to get her hands dirty, at the ranch she now shares with her husband, Blake Shelton.  ‘The Voice’ star took to Instagram Stories recently to share clips of her day in Oklahoma, on the 1,300-acre ranch, which Blake bought.

Gwen was incognito, wearing a straw sunhat, aqua blue sunglasses and a red bandana, wrapped around her face.

There was No Doubt that it was her, though.  Stefani was then seen planting seeds by hand, digging her long orange nails into the soil in a flowerbed on the site.

She and Blake typically spend the majority of their time together in Los Angeles, at their $14 million house in Encino.  But lately, they have been spending lots of time in the country, on the ranch.

More about:
#BlakeShelton
#DiggingDirt
#GwenStefani
#NoDoubt
#RanchLife
Instagram

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Holiday Left-Over No-No's - Do NOT Give These to Your Dog
2

Tim McGraw's Talented Daughter Gracie Shares Exciting Announcement
3

Will 'Dial Of Destiny' Be Last Indiana Jones Flick?
4

‘Stranger Things’ Animated Series In The Works At Netflix
5

Kenny Rogers Duets W/ Dolly Parton On First Posthumous Album

Recent Posts