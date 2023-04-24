Gwen Stefani Posted Pix of her Favorite Hiding Place and You Can Hardly Tell It’s Her

Gwen Stefani Goes Incognito for Ranch Life with Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani is not afraid to get her hands dirty, at the ranch she now shares with her husband, Blake Shelton. ‘The Voice’ star took to Instagram Stories recently to share clips of her day in Oklahoma, on the 1,300-acre ranch, which Blake bought.

Gwen was incognito, wearing a straw sunhat, aqua blue sunglasses and a red bandana, wrapped around her face.

There was No Doubt that it was her, though. Stefani was then seen planting seeds by hand, digging her long orange nails into the soil in a flowerbed on the site.

She and Blake typically spend the majority of their time together in Los Angeles, at their $14 million house in Encino. But lately, they have been spending lots of time in the country, on the ranch.