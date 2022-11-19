Gwen Stefani Opened Up About Blake Shelton Leaving The Voice

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Gwen Stefani recently shared the real reason why Blake Shelton decided to leave The Voice.

Gwen said, “I think that Blake–I don’t know, I think he just wants more time, you know what I mean? I don’t know that people realize if he’s doing two seasons a year, right? In between that, he’s touring. So he actually has two teams at the same time at a certain point, so they overlap.”

She continued, “So it’s a lot of brain power, it’s a lot of time away from the family, those kinds of things. I think he just got to a point where he just wants time in his ranch, like time to just do the other things that he loves to do.”

She added, “And I’m totally speaking for you, Blake, sorry! I’m married to you, so I can say whatever I want! But it’s just, I’m excited for him because, you know, we have lives outside of work, and it’s a really good life, it’s really fun, and we have so much fun!”