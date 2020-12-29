Gwen Stefani Is Still ‘Floating On Air’ after Proposal from Blake Shelton
It’s been months since Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani got engaged, but she is apparently still on a high from it.
According to a source, she is “floating on air.”
The source also says, “Gwen was amazed and absolutely not aware the proposal was happening. It was a shining point in her life.”
Blake and Gwen say they plan to set a date for their ceremony after pandemic.
This is a picture from the birthday bash Gwen threw for Blake, in 2018 at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium. Likin’ the aqua theme…