Gwen Stefani Is Still ‘Floating On Air’ after Proposal from Blake Shelton

Dec 29, 2020 @ 10:59am
It’s been months since Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani got engaged, but she is apparently still on a high from it.

According to a source, she is “floating on air.”

The source also says, “Gwen was amazed and absolutely not aware the proposal was happening.  It was a shining point in her life.”

Blake and Gwen say they plan to set a date for their ceremony after pandemic.

This is a picture from the birthday bash Gwen threw for Blake, in 2018 at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium.  Likin’ the aqua theme…

