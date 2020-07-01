Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton’s Dream Wedding Plans
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Recording artist/TV personality Gwen Stefani (L) and recording artist/TV personality Blake Shelton, winner of the Favorite Album award for 'If I'm Honest' and Favorite Male Country Artist award attend the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People's Choice Awards)
US Weekly got an inside scoop on the wedding plans for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton.
Sources report that the couple wants to get married this summer but won’t be upset if they have to move it to the fall.
A source says that the couple wants 2 ceremonies; one in Los Angeles and another in Oklahoma. The source reports that “Oklahoma gives the couple more privacy and the possibilities are endless for a wedding reception people will talk about for years.”
Of course, coronavirus will play some role in when the nuptials happen but it looks like things are getting closer. Here’s the complete story from US Magazine.