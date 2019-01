A Maryland man has a lot of extra spending money after scoring a second lottery jackpot with numbers he got from a dream. Richard Joyner said he dreamt the numbers 4,8,5 and 6 and decided to use them in a virtual horse racing lottery game. They ended up scoring him a jackpot of over 15-grand. It’s the second time he’s used numbers from a dream to his advantage. Last year he earned a nearly 40-thousand-dollar lottery win with numbers that came to him in his sleep. Lucky guy!