Guy Fieri Teams With NFL For ‘Flavortown’ Apparel Collection
September 15, 2023 5:05PM CDT
Guy Fieri and the NFL are taking football fans to Flavortown.
The Food Network star has rolled out his new ‘NFL Flavortown Collection’, which highlights NFL teams and their signature local food – like Philly cheesesteaks, Chicago deep dish, or Kansas City barbecue.
Shirts, hoodies, socks, pint glasses, and more are part of the collection, available at NFLShop.com and other retail sites.
What’s your hometown’s signature food? What about a ‘secret’ specialty most people don’t know about?