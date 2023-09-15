Guy Fieri Teams With NFL For ‘Flavortown’ Apparel Collection

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 07: Guy Fieri poses with the iconic 1968 Chevrolet Camaro from the hit TV series “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” at Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen at Horseshoe Las Vegas on July 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment)

Guy Fieri and the NFL are taking football fans to Flavortown.

The Food Network star has rolled out his new ‘NFL Flavortown Collection’, which highlights NFL teams and their signature local food – like Philly cheesesteaks, Chicago deep dish, or Kansas City barbecue.

Shirts, hoodies, socks, pint glasses, and more are part of the collection, available at NFLShop.com and other retail sites.

What’s your hometown’s signature food? What about a ‘secret’ specialty most people don’t know about?