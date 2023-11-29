Guy Fieri Signs Three-Year Deal With Food Network

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 07: Guy Fieri poses with the iconic 1968 Chevrolet Camaro from the hit TV series “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” at Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen at Horseshoe Las Vegas on July 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment)

One of Food Network’s biggest stars, Guy Fieri, has inked a new $100 Million, three-year deal.

New episodes of Guy’s shows such as “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” “Guy’s Grocery Games” and “Tournament of Champions” will be included in this agreement.

The network said, “Guy’s love of food, restaurants, and the chefs behind the dishes, combined with his extraordinary passion for crafting series with stories that resonate, make extending this partnership a clear choice in our mission to deliver to viewers more of what they love.”

Guy first appeared on the network in 2006 after winning the second season of “The Next Food Network Star.”

