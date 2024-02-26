Guy Fieri Debuts New Sauces

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 07: Guy Fieri poses with the iconic 1968 Chevrolet Camaro from the hit TV series “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” at Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen at Horseshoe Las Vegas on July 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment)

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is expanding his grocery store line with the launch of his new Flavortown Sauces.

The line consists of nine condiments and BBQ sauces, including a Honey Mustard Sauce, a Poppin’ Jalapeno Sauce, a Kickin’ Chipotle Sauce, a Smokin’ Hickory BBQ Sauce, a Money Honey BBQ Sauce, and a Carolina Style BBQ Sauce.

There’s also a garlicky, aioli called Donkey Sauce; a ‘Top Secret’ Sauce with notes of chili powder, mustard, and garlic; and a Mop Sauce BBQ Sauce made with chile, molasses, and mustard.

You can find the new sauce at grocery retailers nationwide starting next month.

What style of BBQ sauce is your favorite?