Guy Fieri Debuts New Sauces
February 26, 2024 5:05PM CST
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is expanding his grocery store line with the launch of his new Flavortown Sauces.
The line consists of nine condiments and BBQ sauces, including a Honey Mustard Sauce, a Poppin’ Jalapeno Sauce, a Kickin’ Chipotle Sauce, a Smokin’ Hickory BBQ Sauce, a Money Honey BBQ Sauce, and a Carolina Style BBQ Sauce.
There’s also a garlicky, aioli called Donkey Sauce; a ‘Top Secret’ Sauce with notes of chili powder, mustard, and garlic; and a Mop Sauce BBQ Sauce made with chile, molasses, and mustard.
You can find the new sauce at grocery retailers nationwide starting next month.
What style of BBQ sauce is your favorite?