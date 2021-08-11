      Weather Alert

Guy Fieri Created a Hot Dog Apple Pie for the “Field of Dreams” Yankees vs. White Sox Game

Aug 11, 2021 @ 4:05pm

The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox are playing on the “Field of Dreams” field in Iowa on Thursday, but GUY FIERI will be taking attendees to Flavortown.

 

 

He’s created a special hot dog apple pie just for the occasion . . . ’cause there’s nothing like jamming together two timeless American dishes for America’s favorite pastime.

 

 

The delicacy is described as a hot dog smothered in Guy’s homemade bacon jam and apple filling, then placed inside a flakey rectangle-shaped pie crust . . . then drizzled with apple mustard, brown sugar, and apple pie spice.

 

 

He calls it a, quote, “funky throwback snack” and can’t wait to see what people think of it.

 

 

