Guy arrested for shoveling in spaghetti at Olive Garden
By Carol McGowan
|
Apr 12, 2019 @ 9:29 AM
This Monday, June 27, 2016, photo shows an Olive Garden restaurant, a Darden brand, in Methuen, Mass. Darden reports financial results Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Florida police say they arrested a man who was “shoveling spaghetti into his mouth” with his bare hands outside an Olive Garden. Officers responded last Sunday, to reports of a disturbance at an Olive Garden in Naples. There, they found 32-year-old Ben Padgett who was intoxicated and sitting shirtless as he ate on the bench outside the restaurant. Padgett allegedly harassed, threatened and shouted profanities at customers and employees both in and out of the restaurant. Police say they wiped the food off his face and arrested him while Padgett muttered obscenities the whole time. He has since been released on bond and faces several charges.

