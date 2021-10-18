Gunshot wounds sends man and 2 year old child to the hospital

Two people shot on Joliet’s northeast side sends a male and two-year-old to the hospital. On October 17, 2021, at 6:44 p.m., Joliet officers responded to the area of the 1200 block of Luther Avenue in reference to shots fired. While Officers were checking the area, it was learned that two individuals, a 25-year-old male, and a 2-year-old male, had arrived at Silver Cross Hospital with apparent gunshot wounds. It was determined that the adult was shot in the chest and arm while outside of a vehicle and the child was shot in the ankle while seated in the vehicle. Further investigation revealed that the shooting occurred in the 1200 block of Luther Avenue. Injuries to both victims are believed to be non-life- threatening.
This is an active investigation in its early stages. The Joliet Police Department will provide updates when further information becomes available.
If anyone has any information related to this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.