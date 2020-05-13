Guns N’ Roses selling “Live N’ Let Die with COVID 45” t-shirt
Paul Kane/Getty ImagesLast week, President Donald Trump visited a mask manufacturing plant in Arizona, and video of the trip captured the Guns N’ Roses cover of Paul McCartney and Wings‘ “Live and Let Die” playing in the background as he walked through the factory. Now, we have a t-shirt to remember that moment.
GN’R is selling a t-shirt with the slogan “Live N’ Let Die with COVID 45” — 45, of course, refers to Trump, the 45th president of the United States. It costs $25, and is available now to pre-order via the Guns web store.
Frontman Axl Rose is very much not a fan of Trump, and has openly criticized him on Twitter. Last week, he exchanged social media barbs with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, calling him an “a**hole.”
