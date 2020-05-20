Guns N’ Roses postpones US summer tour
Mark Horton/Getty ImagesGuns N’ Roses has postponed their upcoming summer U.S. tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The run was set to kick off July 4 in Milwaukee, and run through August. The Smashing Pumpkins were scheduled to provide support on select dates.
“The North American tour is being rescheduled out of an abundance of caution,” the “Welcome to the Jungle” rockers write in a statement. “We will share the updated schedule as soon as the dates are finalized and all tickets will be honored accordingly.”
Refunds will also be available via LiveNation.com/Refund.
For all ticket info, visit GunsNRoses.com.
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.