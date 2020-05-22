Guns N’ Roses launches “Not in This Lifetime Selects” archival video series
Ollie Millington/Getty ImagesBy JOSH JOHNSON, ABC News
With their summer tour postponed due to COVID-19, what better time than to dig into the Guns N’ Roses archives?
The “Welcome to the Jungle” rockers have launched the “Not in This Lifetime Selects” series, featuring footage from past shows on their Not in This Lifetime reunion tour.
The first installment showcases an October 2019 show in Salt Lake City, Utah. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.
GN’R first launched the Not in This Lifetime tour in 2016, which featured the reunion of Axl Rose, Slashand Duff McKagan for the first time since 1993. By the time it wrapped in November 2019, it had become the third-highest-grossing tour ever.
While watching “Not in This Lifetime Selects,” be sure to keep on eye out for an announcement on GN’R’s rescheduled tour, which will arrive “as soon as the dates are finalized,” the band says.
